Dr. Sarah Brant, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sarah Brant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Brant works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ashika Inc.
    65 Nielson St Ste 125, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 763-6099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anoscopy
Anoscopy

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sarah Brant, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194955930
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Connecticut
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Brant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brant works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brant’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.

