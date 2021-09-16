Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Boyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE.
Dr. Boyd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?
She is great. She goes out of her way to make you feel safe during delivery
About Dr. Sarah Boyd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447613211
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.