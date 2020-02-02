See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.

Dr. Bowen-Pasfield works at Nc State Campus Health Pharmacy in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nc State Campus Health Pharmacy
    2815 Cates Ave, Raleigh, NC 27695 (919) 515-2563
    749 PO Box, Southern Pines, NC 28388 (910) 692-7928

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Urine Pregnancy Test
Trichomoniasis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Urine Pregnancy Test
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2020
    I loved going to Dr. Bowen-Pasfield. She was super sweet and took lots of time to explain all the options and procedures. She was very kind and gentle when performing procedures and make me feel very comfortable talking to her about stuff so personal. Would highly recommend.
    About Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194921981
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen-Pasfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowen-Pasfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen-Pasfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen-Pasfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen-Pasfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen-Pasfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

