Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Locations
Nc State Campus Health Pharmacy2815 Cates Ave, Raleigh, NC 27695 Directions (919) 515-2563
- 2 749 PO Box, Southern Pines, NC 28388 Directions (910) 692-7928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I loved going to Dr. Bowen-Pasfield. She was super sweet and took lots of time to explain all the options and procedures. She was very kind and gentle when performing procedures and make me feel very comfortable talking to her about stuff so personal. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194921981
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Dr. Bowen-Pasfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen-Pasfield accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen-Pasfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen-Pasfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen-Pasfield.
