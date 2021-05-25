Dr. Sarah Borders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Borders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Borders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Locations
Lexington Women's Health1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 702, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 264-8811
Lexington Women's Health1775 Alysheba Way Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I drive close to an hour and a half to see Dr. Borders. She is amazing. When I had my miscarriage, she was extremely compassionate and answered all my questions. It is a busy office, so sometimes it can take a little bit to be seen, but it is completely worth it for the superior care you receive.
About Dr. Sarah Borders, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255697900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Borders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.