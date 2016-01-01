Dr. Sarah Book, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Book, MD
Dr. Sarah Book, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Sarah Book, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386752335
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
