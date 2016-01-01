Dr. Sarah Boaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Boaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Boaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Pavilion At Memorial Hospital3625 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 399-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Boaz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Boaz has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Adjustment Disorder
