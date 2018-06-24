Dr. Sarah Bliss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bliss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Bliss, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Bliss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Bliss works at
Locations
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3762Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bliss is a compassionate, knowledgeable psychiatrist. She listens and accepts her patients where they are. And then offers up gentle guidance to help you uncover your truth. She helps you create a path out of the darkness. I know this because she was my psychiatrist for a decade. The skills I learned with her guidance protect me and help me to this day! I know it is probably strange to say that you love your provider, but in the end good therapy is an act of love. It is hard, but worth it.
About Dr. Sarah Bliss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215087176
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bliss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bliss accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bliss has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bliss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bliss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bliss.
