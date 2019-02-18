Dr. Sarah Blaschko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaschko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Blaschko, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Blaschko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oakland, CA.
Dr. Blaschko works at
Locations
Alameda - Highland Hospital Campus1411 E 31st St, Oakland, CA 94602 Directions (510) 437-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am male and Dr. Blaschko has shown me to be a caring, concerned, and informative physician, post radical prostetectomy surgery and so I give her a five star out of five for her patient medical care.
About Dr. Sarah Blaschko, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaschko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaschko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaschko has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaschko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaschko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaschko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaschko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaschko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.