Dr. Sarah Blake, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Blake, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Blake works at
Locations
Capital City Neurosurgery LLC3600 Olentangy River Rd Ste 480, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 442-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Capital City Pain Care720 E Broad St Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 461-6634
Mansfield Office408 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (614) 442-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blake is a wonderful, caring physician. I have lived with pain most of my life, and Dr. Blake has helped me tremendously! She has an excellent staff too!
About Dr. Sarah Blake, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- The Ohio State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Neurology
Dr. Blake works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.