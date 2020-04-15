See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Sarah Blake, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
2.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Blake, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.

Dr. Blake works at Capital City Pain Care in Columbus, OH with other offices in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital City Neurosurgery LLC
    3600 Olentangy River Rd Ste 480, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-0700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Capital City Pain Care
    720 E Broad St Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 461-6634
  3. 3
    Mansfield Office
    408 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (36)
    Apr 15, 2020
    Dr. Blake is a wonderful, caring physician. I have lived with pain most of my life, and Dr. Blake has helped me tremendously! She has an excellent staff too!
    Cynthia Baker — Apr 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Blake, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Blake, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689606295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
