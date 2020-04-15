Overview

Dr. Sarah Blake, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Blake works at Capital City Pain Care in Columbus, OH with other offices in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.