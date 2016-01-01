Dr. Birss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Birss, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Birss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Birss works at
Locations
-
1
Sarah A Birss MD1150 Main St Ste 2C, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-5400
About Dr. Sarah Birss, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316002454
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Pediatrics
