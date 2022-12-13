Dr. Sarah Beshlian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshlian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Beshlian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Beshlian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Hand & Elbow Center at Meridian Pavilion11011 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledge, very knowledgeable and very proactive she researched my “archaeological med record “as she called them prior to my visit so she had a full picture of the issue with my hand from 2017 going forward. very patient and allowed me to ask questions that I had.
About Dr. Sarah Beshlian, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487695334
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Beshlian has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beshlian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
