Overview

Dr. Sarah Beshlian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Beshlian works at Hand & Elbow Center at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

