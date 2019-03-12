Dr. Sarah Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Bernard, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Bernard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Bernard works at
Locations
-
1
Radiology Consultants Inc1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
-
2
Women's Health Associates Inc1601 E Broadway Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 443-8796
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernard?
Dr. Bernard is the most sweet and caring doctor I have ever had! I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Sarah Bernard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801091814
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.