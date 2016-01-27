Dr. Benish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Benish, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Benish, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Glencoe Regional Health Services and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Benish works at
Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Glencoe Regional Health Services
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely phenomenal! Very knowledgeable. Professional but empathetic. Explains diagnosis and test results so clearly and is open to questions. Never acts rushed or makes you feel like you don't have her full attention.
About Dr. Sarah Benish, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053384701
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benish has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Benish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benish.
