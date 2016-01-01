Dr. Barenbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Barenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Barenbaum, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Barenbaum works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Barenbaum, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- English
- 1316301245
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
