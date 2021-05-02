Dr. Sarah Bandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Bandt, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Bandt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bandt works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandt?
Very thorough with explaining the surgery as well as options. Dr Bandt helped making the final surgery decision and showed no rush during her visits in her hospital.
About Dr. Sarah Bandt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1922261742
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Washington University, St Louis
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandt works at
Dr. Bandt has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.