Dr. Sarah Baker, MD

Dermatology
5 (306)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Baker works at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City
    2300 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Shreveport
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 160, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 306 ratings
Patient Ratings (306)
5 Star
(294)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 20, 2022
Dr. Baker is awesome! I was in and out of my appointment quickly. The staff is friendly. Dr. Baker takes time to listen to my concerns and answer all my questions. I highly recommend her!!
Dec 20, 2022
About Dr. Sarah Baker, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730335753
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Internship
  • Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baker has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

306 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

