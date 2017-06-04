Dr. Sarah Aylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Aylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Aylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Aylor works at
Locations
Aylor & Griffin Mds1916 Patterson St Ste 602, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-8933
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aylor has been my psychiatrist for several years. She isn't a typical psychiatrist in that she does psychotherapy as well as medication management. She is empathetic, insightful, kind, and smart. She's walked me through some very difficult events and I am grateful she is my doctor.
About Dr. Sarah Aylor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1811091325
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aylor.
