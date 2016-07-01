Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Atkinson, MD
Dr. Sarah Atkinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Sarah D Atkinson Pllc885 Winton Rd S, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 241-9670
- 2 919 Winton Rd S Ste 314, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 943-2111
- Rochester General Hospital
Dr Atlinson is very professional yet personable. I've been seeing her for several years and feel that she cares deeply for her patients. I wouldn't think of seeing anyone else. One time when I missed an appt without phoning, she had her staff call to check on me. Very easy to talk to ! Her staff is wonderful and takes the time to schedule appts based on YOUR needs
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
