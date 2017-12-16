See All Otolaryngologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Summit.

Dr. Ashford works at Sleep And Sinus Centers in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep & Sinus Centers of Georgia
    1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste O, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 689-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspen Valley Hospital
  • Aurora Medical Center Summit

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head Mass Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Nodular Goiter Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Oropharyngeal Cancer, Adult Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otitis Media With Effusion Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Suppurative Parotitis Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2017
    Dec 16, 2017
Dr. Beth Ashford is THE BEST!!!! She performed both of my daughter's ear tube surgeries. From the moment we walked in the door we were treated with kindness and respect. My 3 year old generally hates doctors and won't let anyone come near her, but Dr. Beth Ashford has such a gentle spirit about her both kids warmed up to her immediately. Their surgery center is just beautiful and so clean - so much easier than a hospital. We love and highly recommend Dr. Beth Ashford at the Ashford Clinic!!!
    About Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316174303
    Education & Certifications

    • Moffitt Cancer Ctr
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Presbyterian College
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashford works at Sleep And Sinus Centers in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ashford’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

