Dr. Anis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Anis, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Anis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Anis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fall River Office235 Hanover St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-0150
- 2 55 Village Square Dr Ste 24, South Kingstown, RI 02879 Directions (401) 272-2020
-
3
Rhode Island Eye Institute150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 272-2020
-
4
St. Anne's Hospital Pain Management Cent440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (508) 324-1171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anis?
Very thorough, took time to explain approach, how long before considering a different approach. Reading the reviews I found no evidence of any outstanding complaints. Please don't take to heart the negative reviews, make your own educated decisions.
About Dr. Sarah Anis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225276678
Education & Certifications
- CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anis works at
Dr. Anis has seen patients for Glaucoma, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.