Dr. Sarah Andry, DO

Sleep Medicine
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Andry, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Andry works at Sleep Therapy Research Center in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James M.Andry, MD PA
    5290 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229
    Radiation Oncology
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103
    5282 Medical Dr Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight

Sleep Apnea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Pollen Allergy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 08, 2021
    She is the BEST
    — Sep 08, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Andry, DO

    Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    8 years of experience
    English
    1568875656
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Andry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

