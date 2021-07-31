See All Family Doctors in Provo, UT
Dr. Sarah Andrews, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Andrews, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Andrews works at Valley Women's Health - Provo in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Women's Health - Provo
    585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Orem Community Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 31, 2021
    I have gone to legacy obgyn for the past 5 years with terrible pain and bleeding associated with my periods. They did nothing but switch my birth control every time I went in and test me for STDs which were impossible for me to even have. The last time I went in about 2 months ago they said.. “we see nothing wrong and there is nothing we can do you will have to go see your family care dr.” I immediately scheduled with Dr. Andrews from utah valley women’s Health who got me in for a laparoscopic surgery to find out I have endometriosis. A lifelong disorder with no cure that will cause issues for the rest of my life. The 2 nurses I saw at legacy never even considered checking for this. They caused a lot of mental and physical pain for years, all it took was one appointment with Dr. Andrews… the first doctor in 5 years to listen, and has gotten me on a path to a more pain free life both mentally and physically.
    Aliyah — Jul 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Andrews, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Andrews, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578889465
    Education & Certifications

    • Utah Valley Regional Medical Center
    • Utah Valley Regional Medical Center
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Primary Care
