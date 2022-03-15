Dr. Alison Basak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Basak, MD
Dr. Alison Basak, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Basak works at
Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Aurora13701 E Mississippi Ave Ste 320, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 764-5776Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Basak epitomizes the “perfect” doctor. She is welcoming and clearly explained my procedure in laymen terms throughout my entire appointment. She and her medical assistant, Diane, worked in perfect unison and both were very caring and compassionate! Highly recommend both professional women.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1255643813
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
