Dr. Sarah Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Albert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Albert works at
Locations
Cherry Creek Pediatrics4900 E Kentucky Ave, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0510
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We've been seeing Dr. Albert for 10 years. She's simply the best pediatrician in town!
About Dr. Sarah Albert, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245305929
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Memorial Hospital Chicago
- Childrens Memorial Hospital Chicago
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
