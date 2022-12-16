Dr. Saradha Chexal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chexal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saradha Chexal, MD
Overview
Dr. Saradha Chexal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Retina Consultants of Austin3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 520, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5851
Retina Consultants of Austin1880 Round Rock Ave Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 454-5851Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Seton Family of Doctors1500 Red River St Ste 2320, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-8670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chexal is the third ophthalmologist I have been to and I am very happy I finally found someone I am comfortable with. She is professional, friendly, calm and respectful. She has a great bedside manner, a gentle touch, and makes sure all your questions are answered. Her staff are also excellent--courteous, skilled and patient. They make eye-dilation and eye pressure measurement, which can be stressful for some, a breeze.
About Dr. Saradha Chexal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1013258730
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
