Dr. Sarada Penukonda, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sarada Penukonda, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarada Penukonda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital

Dr. Penukonda works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arun K. Penukonda M.d. F.r.c.s. P.a..
    323 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 574-3382

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Insomnia
Wellness Examination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Insomnia
Wellness Examination

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Sarada Penukonda, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992887061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Clarian Indiana University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarada Penukonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penukonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penukonda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penukonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penukonda works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Penukonda’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Penukonda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penukonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penukonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penukonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

