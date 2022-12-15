Dr. Gurubhagavatula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarada Gurubhagavatula, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarada Gurubhagavatula, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institution
Dr. Gurubhagavatula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Oncology150 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 538-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurubhagavatula?
I would urge anyone needing a hematology/oncology specialist to seek out Dr. G at Summit Health. Dr. G guided me through my entire cancer treatment and continues to manage my post treatment follow-up tests and visits. I honestly cannot imagine getting through my cancer treatment without her and the other incredibly caring doctors and staff at Summit Health's Cancer Treatment Center in Florham Park. She always took the time, often extra time, to carefully explain my treatment plan, answer any questions I asked and allay my concerns. Dr. G always listened carefully and provided clear and thoughtful insights and advice. She never made me feel rushed. As a consequence, I trusted and continue to trust her judgment completely.
About Dr. Sarada Gurubhagavatula, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1942390869
Education & Certifications
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institution
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham And Womans Hospital
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurubhagavatula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurubhagavatula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurubhagavatula works at
Dr. Gurubhagavatula has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurubhagavatula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurubhagavatula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurubhagavatula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurubhagavatula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurubhagavatula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.