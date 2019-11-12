Overview

Dr. Sarabjit Tokhie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Tokhie works at Pickens Behavioral Services Pllc in Okemos, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.