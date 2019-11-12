Dr. Sarabjit Tokhie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokhie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarabjit Tokhie, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarabjit Tokhie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Tokhie works at
Locations
Pickens Behavioral Services Pllc4084 Okemos Rd, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 347-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tokhie got down to the core issues with my son very quickly and gave us several treatment options. He is very practical and doesn’t waste time, but still manages to ask great questions and be caring. He explains everything he’s thinking so you are never in the dark. He asked for input from both my son and I and that makes us both feel very included in everything.
About Dr. Sarabjit Tokhie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tokhie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokhie accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokhie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokhie works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokhie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokhie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokhie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokhie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.