Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Sandhu works at Harbor Medical Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Anxiety and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.