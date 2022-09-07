See All Psychiatrists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD

Psychiatry
3 (49)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Sandhu works at Harbor Medical Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Anxiety and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harbor Medical Associates Inc.
    3 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 140, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-7757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia
Anxiety
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Sep 07, 2022
    Great. Dr Sandhu is a great listener and I always enjoy my conversations. He's friendly and compassionate.
    Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD

    Psychiatry
    41 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    1144287186
    Education & Certifications

    LAC+USC Medical Center
    Martin Luther King Jr.-Harbor Hospital
    Govt Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu works at Harbor Medical Associates in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sandhu’s profile.

    Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Anxiety and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

