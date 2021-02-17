Overview

Dr. Sarab Neelam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Neelam works at Macomb Physicians Group in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Washington Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.