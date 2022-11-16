Dr. Sarabjeet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarabjeet Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarabjeet Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Central Healthcare Laboratory2901 Sillect Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 323-8384
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My cardiac history spans 39 years and I have had 2 open heart surgeries and a total of 9 stents by different doctors. I came to Dr. Singh after lengthy research when my cardiologist retired. After being a patient of Dr. Singh for several years that only required routine exams and tests I started experiencing angina after minor exertion. When I presented to Dr. Singh he took immediate action, working me into his crowded cath lab and performed a complicated stent placement at the origin of a bypass graft. There is no doubt in my mind that Dr. Singh saved and prolonged my life. If your searching for a doctor that looks into your eyes and listens to your problems, look no further, Dr. Singh is your man!
About Dr. Sarabjeet Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Punjabi
- 1295919371
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Punjabi.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.