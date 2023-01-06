Dr. Sarabeth Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarabeth Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarabeth Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Krh Urology Specialists350 Heritage Way Ste 2300, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-8456
-
2
Urology219 W 17th St, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Directions (270) 886-5141
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Martin for abnormal labs. She proved herself to be very knowledgeable and professional as well as friendly and easy to talk to. Her staff was helpful and scheduled further studies and a follow up appt quickly.
About Dr. Sarabeth Martin, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1336466861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
