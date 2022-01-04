See All Psychiatrists in Independence, OH
Dr. Sara Zuchowski, MD

Psychiatry
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sara Zuchowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Zuchowski works at Benita K. Chernyk, Ph.D. in Independence, OH with other offices in Brecksville, OH.

Locations

    Affiliates in Behavioral Health LLC
    6133 Rockside Rd Ste 207, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 520-5969
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Cleveland Psychiatry Associates LLC
    8227 Brecksville Rd Ste 104, Brecksville, OH 44141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 526-0468

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 04, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Z for over 10 years. She is always professional, understanding and insightful. Highly recommend her and the Associates in Behavioral Health facility
    Current Patient — Jan 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sara Zuchowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1992817266
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zuchowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuchowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuchowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuchowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuchowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuchowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

