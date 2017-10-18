Dr. Sara Working, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Working is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Working, MD
Dr. Sara Working, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Working works at
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Working was my OB provider during my recent pregnancy and she delivered my baby. She answered my questions during appointments, listened to my concerns when needed, and provided exceptional care during the entire process. I will return to her for additional care in the future and I would recommend her to others. The office staff was helpful as well.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1043417868
Dr. Working has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Working accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Working has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Working works at
Dr. Working speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Working. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Working.
