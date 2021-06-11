Overview

Dr. Sara Williford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Williford works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.