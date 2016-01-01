Overview

Dr. Sara Wester, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Wester works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.