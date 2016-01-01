Dr. Sara Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Ward, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Diamond Headache Clinic1460 N Halsted St Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Ward, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Ward works at
