Dr. Sara Velarde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velarde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Velarde, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Velarde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Velarde works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
VNA Healthcare400 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velarde?
About Dr. Sara Velarde, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932363173
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
- Rush Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velarde accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velarde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velarde works at
Dr. Velarde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velarde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velarde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velarde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.