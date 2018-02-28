Overview

Dr. Sara Vegh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Vegh works at Ophthalmology Associates in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.