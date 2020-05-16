Dr. Sara Vatan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vatan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Vatan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Vatan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Evans Medical Center4700 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 335-0062Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 92 year old mother whose ill and starting Dementia. Dr Sara spent more than an hour with here. Cleaned her ears. I admire her patients level of care that I sent my husband to her . She also took the time to follow through by phone the same day. The Doctor is amazing front office people need to learn finesse in dealing with patients
About Dr. Sara Vatan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Persian and Turkish
- 1215348222
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vatan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vatan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vatan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vatan speaks Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Persian and Turkish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vatan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vatan, there are benefits to both methods.