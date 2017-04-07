Dr. Sara Trammell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trammell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Trammell, MD
Dr. Sara Trammell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Christopher S. Eddleman M.d. Phd Pllc1924 Pine St Ste 504, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4730
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Trammell was very friendly and explained the details of preadmin requirements, work restrictions and follow up.
About Dr. Sara Trammell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Trammell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trammell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trammell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trammell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trammell.
