Overview

Dr. Sara Tarsis, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tarsis works at Sara L. Tarsis MD Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.