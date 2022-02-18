Dr. Sara Talken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Talken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Talken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Talken works at
Locations
1
Specialists in Women's Care - Quivira10600 Quivira Rd Ste 320, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-7969
2
Specialists in Women s Care Olathe16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 845-5654Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Specialists in Womens Care - KCK1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 386-3242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talken?
Currently going through a second pregnancy with Dr. Talken as my OB. My first pregnancy was a little rocky with my son as he tried to come early. Now I’m going through a high risk pregnancy with twins. I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my care. I know she not only cares about the health of all my babies but also me as a person. She came to visit me as an inpatient in the hospital on two different occasions not related to labor & delivery. One with my son when I was having stomach issues, & the other this pregnancy with severe dehydration. Seeing her face during those hard times let me know that she was truly there with me through everything. Literally everything, I had my face in a trash can lol. I look forward to all my appointments because I know I’ll leave feeling encouraged on the way out. Thank you Dr. Talken for all you do for your patients!
About Dr. Sara Talken, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598145286
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talken has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talken works at
Dr. Talken has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Talken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.