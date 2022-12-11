Overview

Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago Illinois and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.



Dr. Suttle works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.