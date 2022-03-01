Dr. Stewart accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sara Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Stewart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan, KS.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
Cotton O'neil Manhattan1133 College Ave Ste E110, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 537-2651
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Geary Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is my Doctor and She is the best! She always sits down and talks and listens to me. I am so grateful she took time to talk to my Daughter AND my Sister when I was not able to speak for myself and had to be admitted to the hospital. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sara Stewart, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609224880
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
