Dr. Sara Slattery, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (10)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sara Slattery, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Slattery works at Integrative Primary Care in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrative Primary Care
    135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 337-2670
    Mlhc Primary Care in Kop
    120 Valley Green Ln Ste 510, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 324-7311
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 30, 2019
    Today was my second visit with Dr. Slattery for Impingement of the rotator cuff. She is an excellent doctor, patient and concerned and leaves no stone unturned when checking out your problem. She carefully explains everything on the x rays also and provides excellent exercises which help to show improvement right away. She always follows up with a call to explain things again which is great to refer back to. Many thanks to Dr. Slattery for making me feel so great. Karen Zukowsky
    About Dr. Sara Slattery, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275573263
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slattery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slattery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slattery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slattery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

