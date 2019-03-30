Dr. Slattery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Slattery, MD
Dr. Sara Slattery, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Integrative Primary Care135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-2670
Mlhc Primary Care in Kop120 Valley Green Ln Ste 510, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 324-7311Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Today was my second visit with Dr. Slattery for Impingement of the rotator cuff. She is an excellent doctor, patient and concerned and leaves no stone unturned when checking out your problem. She carefully explains everything on the x rays also and provides excellent exercises which help to show improvement right away. She always follows up with a call to explain things again which is great to refer back to. Many thanks to Dr. Slattery for making me feel so great. Karen Zukowsky
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275573263
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
