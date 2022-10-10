Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Simmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Simmons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 274-4164
Coastal Orthopedics8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-6614
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Simmons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1255662797
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center|Tufts New England Baptist Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
