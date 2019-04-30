Dr. Sara Siavoshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siavoshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Siavoshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara Siavoshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Medstar-georgetown Medical Center3800 Reservoir Rd NW Fl 4, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-2000
La Jolla - 4510 Executive Drive4510 Executive Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8540
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sara Siavoshi is definitely an advanced practitioner in her field. She’s always sharing new information with me about my thyroid issues, going above and showing that she really cares about her work and her patients.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Persian
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Neurology
Dr. Siavoshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siavoshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siavoshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siavoshi has seen patients for Headache, Concussion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siavoshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siavoshi speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Siavoshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siavoshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siavoshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siavoshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.