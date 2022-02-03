Overview

Dr. Sara Shuler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Shuler works at Emory at Decatur Neurology & Sleep Medicine in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.