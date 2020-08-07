Dr. Sara Shirazi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Shirazi, DPM
Dr. Sara Shirazi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from Samuel Merritt School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Pasadena Orthopedics959 E Walnut St Ste 220, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 517-0022Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Huntington Hospital
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
I saw Dr. Shirazi in Los Angeles at her Pasadena office. I was pleasantly surprised by her knowledge and bedside manner. She helped me with my ankle pain and treated me with respect and kindness. I would recommend her to my loved ones.
- Podiatry
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Tufts Univ School Med
- Samuel Merritt School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Shirazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirazi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirazi speaks Persian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazi.
